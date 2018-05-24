Petrol, diesel price on 24th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 30 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 19 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th May 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 77.47 Kolkata 80.12 Mumbai 85.29 Chennai 80.42

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 72.88 Aizwal 73.00 Ambala 77.28 Bangalore 78.43 Bhopal 82.78 Bhubaneshwar 75.98 Chandigarh 74.22 Dehradun 78.35 Gandhinagar 76.47 Gangtok 80.20 Guwahati 79.34 Hyderabad 81.75 Imphal 75.24 Itanagar 73.02 Jaipur 79.93 Jammu 78.88 Jullunder 82.40 Kohima 75.61 Lucknow 77.83 Panjim 71.11 Patna 82.65 Pondicherry 75.95 Port Blair 66.51 Raipur 77.56 Ranchi 76.99 Shillong 76.54 Shimla 77.33 Srinagar 81.57 Trivandrum 81.31 Silvasa 75.06 Daman 74.99

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 68.53 Kolkata 71.08 Mumbai 72.96 Chennai 72.35

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 66.43 Aizwal 65.62 Amabala 68.85 Bangalore 69.51 Bhopal 71.93 Bhubaneshwar 73.26 Chandigarh 66.36 Deharadun 68.67 Gandhinagar 73.45 Gangtok 70.05 Guwahati 71.34 Hyderabad 74.28 Imphal 66.40 Itnagar 65.60 Jaipur 72.78 Jammu 69.50 Jullunder 68.25 Kohima 66.69 Lucknow 68.50 Panjim 69.55 Patna 73.03 Pondicherry 70.60 Port Blair 64.05 Raipur 73.78 Ranchi 72.15 Shillong 68.14 Shimla 67.97 Srinagar 71.72 Trivandrum 74.16 Silvasa 69.16 Daman 69.09

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city