Petrol, diesel price on 24th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 30 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 19 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 24th May 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|77.47
|Kolkata
|80.12
|Mumbai
|85.29
|Chennai
|80.42
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|72.88
|Aizwal
|73.00
|Ambala
|77.28
|Bangalore
|78.43
|Bhopal
|82.78
|Bhubaneshwar
|75.98
|Chandigarh
|74.22
|Dehradun
|78.35
|Gandhinagar
|76.47
|Gangtok
|80.20
|Guwahati
|79.34
|Hyderabad
|81.75
|Imphal
|75.24
|Itanagar
|73.02
|Jaipur
|79.93
|Jammu
|78.88
|Jullunder
|82.40
|Kohima
|75.61
|Lucknow
|77.83
|Panjim
|71.11
|Patna
|82.65
|Pondicherry
|75.95
|Port Blair
|66.51
|Raipur
|77.56
|Ranchi
|76.99
|Shillong
|76.54
|Shimla
|77.33
|Srinagar
|81.57
|Trivandrum
|81.31
|Silvasa
|75.06
|Daman
|74.99
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.53
|Kolkata
|71.08
|Mumbai
|72.96
|Chennai
|72.35
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.43
|Aizwal
|65.62
|Amabala
|68.85
|Bangalore
|69.51
|Bhopal
|71.93
|Bhubaneshwar
|73.26
|Chandigarh
|66.36
|Deharadun
|68.67
|Gandhinagar
|73.45
|Gangtok
|70.05
|Guwahati
|71.34
|Hyderabad
|74.28
|Imphal
|66.40
|Itnagar
|65.60
|Jaipur
|72.78
|Jammu
|69.50
|Jullunder
|68.25
|Kohima
|66.69
|Lucknow
|68.50
|Panjim
|69.55
|Patna
|73.03
|Pondicherry
|70.60
|Port Blair
|64.05
|Raipur
|73.78
|Ranchi
|72.15
|Shillong
|68.14
|Shimla
|67.97
|Srinagar
|71.72
|Trivandrum
|74.16
|Silvasa
|69.16
|Daman
|69.09
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city