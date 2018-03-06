Petrol, diesel price on 6th March 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
New Delhi: Both petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 7 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 6th March 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|72.39
|Kolkata
|75.12
|Mumbai
|80.26
|Chennai
|75.07
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|68.30
|Aizwal
|68.43
|Ambala
|72.53
|Bangalore
|73.53
|Bhopal
|78.18
|Bhubaneshwar
|71.24
|Chandigarh
|69.62
|Dehradun
|74.57
|Gandhinagar
|71.99
|Gangtok
|75.40
|Guwahati
|74.40
|Hyderabad
|76.66
|Imphal
|70.54
|Itanagar
|68.50
|Jaipur
|75.34
|Jammu
|74.22
|Jullunder
|77.48
|Kohima
|70.90
|Lucknow
|74.07
|Panjim
|66.68
|Patna
|77.70
|Pondicherry
|71.25
|Port Blair
|62.52
|Raipur
|72.86
|Ranchi
|73.23
|Shillong
|71.84
|Shimla
|72.55
|Srinagar
|76.82
|Trivandrum
|76.28
|Silvasa
|70.42
|Daman
|70.35
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|62.96
|Kolkata
|65.65
|Mumbai
|67.05
|Chennai
|66.39
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|61.13
|Aizwal
|60.40
|Amabala
|63.45
|Bangalore
|64.02
|Bhopal
|66.50
|Bhubaneshwar
|67.54
|Chandigarh
|61.12
|Deharadun
|63.58
|Gandhinagar
|67.87
|Gangtok
|64.75
|Guwahati
|65.68
|Hyderabad
|68.40
|Imphal
|61.12
|Itnagar
|60.41
|Jaipur
|67.43
|Jammu
|64.16
|Jullunder
|62.96
|Kohima
|61.40
|Lucknow
|63.42
|Panjim
|64.03
|Patna
|67.54
|Pondicherry
|65.03
|Port Blair
|59.16
|Raipur
|68.02
|Ranchi
|66.53
|Shillong
|62.79
|Shimla
|62.63
|Srinagar
|66.29
|Trivandrum
|68.35
|Silvasa
|63.71
|Daman
|63.65
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city