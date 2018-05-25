Petrol, diesel price on 25th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 36 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 22 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 25th May 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|77.83
|Kolkata
|80.47
|Mumbai
|85.65
|Chennai
|80.80
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|73.50
|Aizwal
|73.62
|Ambala
|77.94
|Bangalore
|79.10
|Bhopal
|83.45
|Bhubaneshwar
|76.64
|Chandigarh
|74.85
|Dehradun
|78.86
|Gandhinagar
|77.12
|Gangtok
|80.85
|Guwahati
|80.03
|Hyderabad
|82.45
|Imphal
|75.89
|Itanagar
|73.64
|Jaipur
|80.60
|Jammu
|79.52
|Jullunder
|83.08
|Kohima
|76.26
|Lucknow
|78.35
|Panjim
|71.72
|Patna
|83.30
|Pondicherry
|76.59
|Port Blair
|67.06
|Raipur
|78.21
|Ranchi
|77.51
|Shillong
|77.18
|Shimla
|77.99
|Srinagar
|82.21
|Trivandrum
|82.00
|Silvasa
|75.70
|Daman
|75.62
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|68.75
|Kolkata
|71.30
|Mumbai
|73.20
|Chennai
|72.58
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|66.83
|Aizwal
|66.01
|Amabala
|69.27
|Bangalore
|69.93
|Bhopal
|72.36
|Bhubaneshwar
|73.70
|Chandigarh
|66.76
|Deharadun
|69.08
|Gandhinagar
|73.89
|Gangtok
|70.45
|Guwahati
|71.78
|Hyderabad
|74.73
|Imphal
|66.80
|Itnagar
|66.00
|Jaipur
|73.21
|Jammu
|69.91
|Jullunder
|68.65
|Kohima
|67.09
|Lucknow
|68.91
|Panjim
|69.97
|Patna
|73.44
|Pondicherry
|71.01
|Port Blair
|64.42
|Raipur
|74.22
|Ranchi
|72.58
|Shillong
|68.55
|Shimla
|68.38
|Srinagar
|72.13
|Trivandrum
|74.60
|Silvasa
|69.57
|Daman
|69.50
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city