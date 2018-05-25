Petrol, diesel price on 25th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 36 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 22 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 25th May 2018.

Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.

Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 77.83 Kolkata 80.47 Mumbai 85.65 Chennai 80.80

Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals

Agartala 73.50 Aizwal 73.62 Ambala 77.94 Bangalore 79.10 Bhopal 83.45 Bhubaneshwar 76.64 Chandigarh 74.85 Dehradun 78.86 Gandhinagar 77.12 Gangtok 80.85 Guwahati 80.03 Hyderabad 82.45 Imphal 75.89 Itanagar 73.64 Jaipur 80.60 Jammu 79.52 Jullunder 83.08 Kohima 76.26 Lucknow 78.35 Panjim 71.72 Patna 83.30 Pondicherry 76.59 Port Blair 67.06 Raipur 78.21 Ranchi 77.51 Shillong 77.18 Shimla 77.99 Srinagar 82.21 Trivandrum 82.00 Silvasa 75.70 Daman 75.62

Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities

Cities (Rs/litre) New Delhi 68.75 Kolkata 71.30 Mumbai 73.20 Chennai 72.58

Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals

Agartala 66.83 Aizwal 66.01 Amabala 69.27 Bangalore 69.93 Bhopal 72.36 Bhubaneshwar 73.70 Chandigarh 66.76 Deharadun 69.08 Gandhinagar 73.89 Gangtok 70.45 Guwahati 71.78 Hyderabad 74.73 Imphal 66.80 Itnagar 66.00 Jaipur 73.21 Jammu 69.91 Jullunder 68.65 Kohima 67.09 Lucknow 68.91 Panjim 69.97 Patna 73.44 Pondicherry 71.01 Port Blair 64.42 Raipur 74.22 Ranchi 72.58 Shillong 68.55 Shimla 68.38 Srinagar 72.13 Trivandrum 74.60 Silvasa 69.57 Daman 69.50

(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city