Petrol, diesel price on 29th May 2018: Check out rates here city-wise

New Delhi: Petrol prices were hiked by 15 paise and diesel prices were hiked by 11 paise, applicable from 6:00 a.m. on 29th May 2018.
Under the dynamic pricing scheme, petrol and diesel prices are revised on a daily basis in sync with global crude oil prices.
Prices of non-branded petrol in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|78.43
|Kolkata
|81.06
|Mumbai
|86.24
|Chennai
|81.43
Prices of non-branded petrol across state capitals
|Agartala
|74.07
|Aizwal
|74.19
|Ambala
|78.53
|Bangalore
|79.71
|Bhopal
|84.06
|Bhubaneshwar
|77.23
|Chandigarh
|75.43
|Dehradun
|79.34
|Gandhinagar
|77.72
|Gangtok
|81.45
|Guwahati
|80.66
|Hyderabad
|83.08
|Imphal
|76.48
|Itanagar
|74.21
|Jaipur
|81.22
|Jammu
|80.10
|Jullunder
|83.70
|Kohima
|76.85
|Lucknow
|78.82
|Panjim
|72.28
|Patna
|83.89
|Pondicherry
|77.17
|Port Blair
|67.55
|Raipur
|78.80
|Ranchi
|77.98
|Shillong
|77.77
|Shimla
|78.58
|Srinagar
|82.80
|Trivandrum
|82.62
|Silvasa
|76.27
|Daman
|76.20
Prices of non-branded diesel in metro-cities
|Cities
|(Rs/litre)
|New Delhi
|69.31
|Kolkata
|71.86
|Mumbai
|73.79
|Chennai
|73.18
Prices of non-branded diesel across state capitals
|Agartala
|67.37
|Aizwal
|66.55
|Amabala
|69.83
|Bangalore
|70.50
|Bhopal
|72.95
|Bhubaneshwar
|74.30
|Chandigarh
|67.31
|Deharadun
|69.65
|Gandhinagar
|74.49
|Gangtok
|71.00
|Guwahati
|72.37
|Hyderabad
|75.34
|Imphal
|67.35
|Itnagar
|66.54
|Jaipur
|73.79
|Jammu
|70.47
|Jullunder
|69.20
|Kohima
|67.64
|Lucknow
|69.47
|Panjim
|70.55
|Patna
|74.01
|Pondicherry
|71.59
|Port Blair
|64.93
|Raipur
|74.82
|Ranchi
|73.16
|Shillong
|69.10
|Shimla
|68.93
|Srinagar
|72.69
|Trivandrum
|75.20
|Silvasa
|70.13
|Daman
|70.06
(Source: Indian Oil) Prices may vary from outlet to outlet within a city