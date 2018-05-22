Petrol, diesel prices hiked by over Rs 2 in last 9 days, Twitter fumes

New Delhi: Petrol and diesel prices continue their upwards journey amidst continuous calls for a cut in excise duty to ease the burden on consumers.

Petrol price touched a record high of Rs 76.87 per litre and diesel climbed to its highest ever level of Rs 68.08 as the oil PSUs passed on four weeks of relentless rise in international oil prices to consumers.

This is the ninth straight day of price increase since oil PSUs on May 14 resumed daily price revision after a 19-day pre-Karnataka poll hiatus. In all, petrol price has been raised by Rs 2.24 a litre and diesel by 2.15 in last one week.

While the government is hoping that geopolitical tension would ease and US shale oil would help ease oil prices, it is not in favour of tinkering with the autonomy given to oil PSUs to revise rates daily in line with the cost.

With consumer feeling the pinch of soaring fuel prices, some are fuming while others are venting out their emotions in the most satirical way. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter on the fuel price rise:

Am thinking of all the bravehearts from Sr Bachchan to Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher to Chetan Bhagat, Ramdev to Sri Fraud who piled on to Dr Manmohan Singh for the petrol price hikes. But not a squeak against Modi. What happened to the black belts, big talk, and heroics? — IndiaExplained (@IndiaExplained) May 21, 2018

#FuelPriceHike May your happiness increase like Petrol Price,

May your sorrow fall like Indian Rupee, and

May your joy fill your heart like corruption in India…!!!#FuelPriceHike pic.twitter.com/L1lAy6Pjfr — Pratik kaloji (@pratikkaloji) May 20, 2018

The Best troll Meme about Petrol and Diesel price hike in India. The poor Petroleum Companies were struggling to keep the price down before Karnataka election. ;) Via : @tittoantony pic.twitter.com/sEG7x48Hwq — Advaid (@Advaidism) May 15, 2018

The central government levies Rs 19.48 a litre of excise duty on petrol and Rs 15.33 per litre on diesel. State sales tax or VAT vary from state to state. In Delhi, VAT on petrol is Rs 15.84 and Rs 9.68 a litre on diesel.

State-owned oil companies in June 2017, dumped the 15-year old practice of revising rates on 1st and 16th of every month and instead adopted a dynamic daily price revision to instantly reflect changes in cost.