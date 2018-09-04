Petrol, diesel prices hit fresh high, go up for 10th consecutive day

New Delhi: The prices of petrol and diesel, already at unprecedented levels in the country, went further up for the 10th consecutive day on Tuesday. In the national capital, the petrol is being sold at Rs 79.31/litre while the price of diesel is at Rs 71.34/litre.

On Monday, the petrol and diesel prices touched Rs 79.15/litre and Rs 71.15/litre respectively. The price of petrol increased by Rs 0.31 per litre while that of diesel was hiked by Rs 0.39 per litre.

In Mumbai, the petrol was being sold at Rs 86.56/litre, up by Rs 0.31/litre - the highest ever for any metro city. Diesel was at Rs 75.54/litre, up by Rs 0.44/litre.

The surge in fuel prices is largely attributed to the rise in crude oil prices and high rate of excise duty in the country. Brent crude oil is currently priced over $78 per barrel.

The recent slump in the rupee also has lifted the import cost of crude oil, subsequently raising fuel prices.

On Monday, the key transportation fuel was sold at Rs 71.15, Rs 74, Rs 75.19 and Rs 75.54 per litre in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai and Mumbai respectively, up from Rs the previous levels of Rs 70.76, Rs 73.61, Rs 74.77 and Rs 75.12 per litre.

Diesel prices gain significance as the fuel is used in the transportation of farm products and a rise in the prices may push up inflation.

(With inputs from IANS)