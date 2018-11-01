हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fuel price

Petrol price witness dip again, costs Rs 79.37 in Delhi

The prices of fuel witnessed another dip on Thursday a day after remaining stagnant. The price of petrol in the national capital dipped to Rs 79.37 per litre and that in Mumbai is at Rs 84.86 per litre, both a decrease of 18 paise.

Petrol price witness dip again, costs Rs 79.37 in Delhi

The prices of fuel witnessed another dip on Thursday a day after remaining stagnant. The price of petrol in the national capital dipped to Rs 79.37 per litre and that in Mumbai is at Rs 84.86 per litre, both a decrease of 18 paise.

However, the diesel prices remained the same as that of Wednesday. The diesel price in Delhi is constant at Rs 73.78 per litre and that in Mumbai is Rs 77.32 per litre.

The petrol price in Kolkata reached Rs 81.25 per litre, a dip of 18 paise and that in Chennai is Rs 82.46 per litre, a decrease of 19 paise.

In Chennai and Kolkata, too, the diesel prices remained constant. While in Chennai the diesel price is Rs 78 per litre, in Kolkata it is Rs 75.63 per litre.

The fuel prices on Wednesday witnessed no cut, after a dip in the prices for straight 13 days. The price of petrol in the national capital remained at Rs 79.55 per litre and that in Mumbai was Rs 85.04 per litre, the same as that on Tuesday.

However, the diesel price in the national capital was Rs 73.78 per litre, a cut of 7 paise. The diesel price in Mumbai was constant at Rs 77.32 per litre.

In Chennai, the petrol price stood at Rs 82.65 per litre while diesel was being sold for Rs 78 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol and diesel prices stood at  Rs 81.43 per litre and Rs 75.63 per litre respectively.

Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the common commuter`s pocket. However, the Centre earlier this month announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre.

Oil prices fell early on Thursday, extending losses in previous sessions, amid signs of rising supply and growing concerns that demand might weaken on the prospect of a global economic slowdown. 

The Brent crude January futures contract lost 44 cents, or 0.32 percent, to trade at $74.72 per barrel by GMT 0054 GMT. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 46 cents to $65.01 a barrel. Both benchmarks posted their worst monthly performance since July 2016 on Wednesday, with Brent falling 8.8 percent for the month and WTI dropping 10.9 percent.

Tags:
Fuel pricepetrol priceDiesel price

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close