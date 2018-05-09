Petroleum ministry refutes hike in non-subsidized price LPG price

New Delhi: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has refuted reports of alleged the hike in Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) price in the recent months.

In a statement, the ministry said that there has rather been a fall of around Rs 100 in the retail selling price of non-subsidized price LPG price.

“This is in reference to some news reports on increase in LPG prices in the recent months which is not based on facts. In this connection, it is clarified that the retail selling price of LPG (non-subsidized price) at Delhi has come down from Rs 747 in the month of December, 2017 to Rs.650.50 in the month of May, 2018, a fall of Rs.96.50. This is the price at which a consumer purchases the cylinder refill and the subsidy gets transferred to his account,” the statement said.

“Effective cost to consumer after subsidy has also come down from Rs.495.69 in December, 2017 to Rs.491.21 in May, 2018. This is the actual cost the consumer bears for a LPG refill,” it added.

Every household in India is entitled to 12 LPG cylinders per year at a subsidised rate. However, LPG cylinders bought beyond the prescribed number has to be purchased at market prices which are known as non-subsidised LPG rates.