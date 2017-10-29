PM Modi defends policies, says 'humne apne liye jeena hi nahi seekha'

New Delhi: Addressing a public meeting in Ujire, Karnataka on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to embrace cashless transactions.

Modi asked people to link RuPay card, mobiles and bank services with Aadhaar.

Modi said, “I urge people to use Bhim App and embrace cashless transactions. This is the era of honesty and integrity. There is no place for those who cheat the system.”

He informed that till now Rs 57,000 crore has reached beneficiaries through Direct Benefit Transfer.

He also added that every single penny from the government is devoted to the welfare of Indians therefore he ensures the fruits of development reach the intended beneficiaries without any scope of corruption.

"Hum rahein ya na rahein iss desh ko barbaad nahi hone denge. Humne apne liye jeena hi nahi seekha hai," said Modi.

The meeting followed distribution of RuPay cards to beneficiaries at the Shri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, at Ujire. It will enable the Self Help Groups to begin cashless digital transactions.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address two more public meetings in the course of the day.

He began his visit to the State by offering prayers at the Shri Manjunatha Swamy Temple at Dharmasthala.

Later in the day, at Bidar, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bidar – Kalaburagi New Railway Line. He will also address a public meeting.