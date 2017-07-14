close
PM Modi holds FDI policy's review meet

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, attended the meeting which was held at the Prime Minister`s residence.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 23:35
PM Modi holds FDI policy&#039;s review meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with senior government functionaries to review the country`s current foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, attended the meeting which was held at the Prime Minister`s residence.

The meeting is understood to have discussed measures to further liberalise the policy, so as to attract more FDI in various sectors.

TAGS

PM Narendra ModiIndia's foreign direct investmentFDI policyCommerce & Industry Minister Nirmala SitharamanCommerce and Industry Ministry

