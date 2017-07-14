PM Modi holds FDI policy's review meet
Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, attended the meeting which was held at the Prime Minister`s residence.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with senior government functionaries to review the country`s current foreign direct investment (FDI) policy.
Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, among others, attended the meeting which was held at the Prime Minister`s residence.
The meeting is understood to have discussed measures to further liberalise the policy, so as to attract more FDI in various sectors.