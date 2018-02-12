PM Modi talks about India's economic prowess at India-Oman business meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday joined the India-Oman business meet and talked about India's economic prowess and the investment opportunities in the country.

India and Oman have signed eight agreements, including on cooperation in the field of defence, health and tourism, as Modi held wide-ranging talks with the Sultan of the country.

The two sides signed eight agreements, including an MoU on legal and judicial cooperation in civil and commercial matters.

They also signed an agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, special, service and official passports and an MoU on cooperation in the field of health, tourism and peaceful uses of outer space.

The two countries also signed an agreement on cooperation between Foreign Service Institute, Ministry of External Affairs, India and Oman's Diplomatic Institute.

An MoU on academic and scholarly cooperation between National Defence College, Sultanate of Oman and the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses.

The two sides also signed annexure to the MoU on military cooperation.

More than nine million Indians work and live in the Gulf region. In Oman, they constitute the largest expatriate community.

On the first leg of his trip, Modi had travelled to Ramallah, becoming the first Indian prime minister to make an official visit to Palestine. From there he visited the UAE, before arriving in Oman.

With PTI Inputs