PM Modi to engage with 200 CEOs over 'New India' ideology

The CEOs, who have been divided into six groups, include Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, Rama Kirloskar of Kirloskar group, Sudarshan Venu of TVS, Vinod Dasari of Ashok Leyland, Priya Paul of Park Hotel and Pranay Adani of Adani Wilmar.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 18:25
PM Modi to engage with 200 CEOs over &#039;New India&#039; ideology

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to interact with 200 CEOs on Tuesday to attain their views and suggestions to carry forward the `New India` initiative.

The CEOs, who have been divided into six groups, include Rajiv Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, Rama Kirloskar of Kirloskar group, Sudarshan Venu of TVS, Vinod Dasari of Ashok Leyland, Priya Paul of Park Hotel and Pranay Adani of Adani Wilmar, a government official told to ANI.

The two-day discussion involves groups consisting of around 35 industry leaders and government secretaries, who will deliberate on an array of topics, namely- New India by 2022, Make in India, Cities of Tomorrow, World Class Infrastructure, Doubling Farmers Income and Fixing Finance: Reporting the Financial Sector.

Every group is to emphasise on job creation, income enhancement, technology disruption and innovation, ease of doing business and governance and policy. The industry leaders will reportedly chair a meeting on Monday evening to discuss their ideas, prior to their official meeting with Prime Minister Modi, who will also deliver the key note address.

