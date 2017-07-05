close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Problem was not with idea of Aadhaar but its inadequacies: PM Modi in new book

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming book says he had no differences with the idea of Aadhaar but had a problem with its inadequacies when in April 2014 he had dismissed the biometric ID system as a "political gimmick".

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 5, 2017 - 20:43
Problem was not with idea of Aadhaar but its inadequacies: PM Modi in new book

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an upcoming book says he had no differences with the idea of Aadhaar but had a problem with its inadequacies when in April 2014 he had dismissed the biometric ID system as a "political gimmick".

"For them (UPA 2), it was just another scheme. I had suggested many ideas but they simply didn`t want to accept any suggestions from Narendra Modi," the Prime Minister is quoted as saying in "Aadhaar: A Biometric History of India`s 12-Digit Revolution".

Authored by political-economy analyst Shankkar Aiyar, the 266-page book is being unveiled on Thursday (July 6), also the day on which then Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee announced the creation of Aadhaar in 2009.

President Pranab Mukherjee, sharing his insights on Aadhaar in the book, states, "I was not satisfied with merely letting it happen. I was determined to make it happen."

The publisher Westland said that Shankkar Aiyar has arranged a linear history on the ups, downs and turnarounds of Aadhaar under two governments with diametrically differing ideologies. He provides anecdotes of power games and turf wars to shore up or undermine the project, while also examining how the scope and application of Aadhaar has spread beyond what was originally envisaged.

Aiyar has also interviewed almost every technocrat and politician who were key to the project, including tech czar Nandan Nilekani, former Home Minister P. Chidambaram, former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TAGS

Narendra ModiNarendra Modi's upcoming bookAADHAARShankkar AiyarNandan Nilekani

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

J&amp;K Assembly adopts GST resolution– Know reason behind delay!
Economy

J&K Assembly adopts GST resolution– Know reason behind...

State Bank of Pakistan says 3% currency drop to address external pressures, help economy
International Business

State Bank of Pakistan says 3% currency drop to address ext...

India, Israel launch 5-year tech fund to further biz ties
International Business

India, Israel launch 5-year tech fund to further biz ties

GST rollout smoother than anticipated: FM Jaitley
Economy

GST rollout smoother than anticipated: FM Jaitley

Vistara opens monsoon sale, offers tickets starting Rs 799
Companies

Vistara opens monsoon sale, offers tickets starting Rs 799

Rupee recovery fizzles out, down 4 paise at 64.78 vs USD
Markets

Rupee recovery fizzles out, down 4 paise at 64.78 vs USD

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video