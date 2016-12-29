Railways announce 10% rebate in vacant train berths from January 1

New Delhi: Railways on Thursday announced 10 percent rebate for vacant berths after reservation charts are finalised. This may come into effect from January 1. Railways has come with this decision after observing many seats remain unoccupied in Mail/Express trains.

A passenger can avail 10 percent rebate in basic fare for availing the vacant berths in all reserved categories including AC and Sleeper class after the finalisation of the chart, according to a railway notification.

The rebate will to be made effective from January 1, 2017 for six months.

The 10 percent discount will be based on basic fare of last ticket sold in the train.

However, all other charges like reservation and super fast will be levied accordingly.

With PTI Inputs