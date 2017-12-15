Railways to explore if a Rajdhani train can make round trip daily

New Delhi: The railways will explore if it is possible for a Rajdhani Express train to make a round trip within 24 hours with half-an-hour gaps for inspection at either end, to maximise utilisation of such rakes.

This is one of the ideas that will be discussed at a day-long conclave -- 'Sampark, Samanvay evam Samvad' (connection, coordination and conversation) -- here on December 16.

The meet, to be attended by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and senior officials, will chalk out a road map for the national transporter till 2022.

The agenda for the meeting includes discussion on structural and cultural reforms and changes in processes and ways to increase market share and revenue of the railways by 40 per cent in freight transportation by 2022.

The meeting will also deliberate on how to improve punctuality, comfort, safety, aesthetics and safety in railway operations.

The senior railway officials are also mandated to come up with ideas and plans to device a procurement process which would enable procurement of new technologies in a short period of time.

The meeting will address the issue of 'happiness' among employees and find out what kind of incentives can be given to motivate them.

"Some of the decisions on various issues listed for discussion will be taken on that day," said a senior official.