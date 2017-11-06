Railways to unveil first 'gold standard' train today: All you need to know

New Delhi: The Indian Railways will unveil its first gold standard train by launching the New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Express on Monday.

Aiming at enhancing the experience of passengers travelling by these premier trains, the Indian Railways has undertaken a complete makeover exercise in 30 trains—15 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi—at an estimated cost of Rs25 crore.

Trolley service for catering, polite uniformed staff and on-board entertainment are some of the changes slated to be introduced in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.

Here’s all you need to know about the gold standard train: