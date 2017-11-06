Railways to unveil first 'gold standard' train today: All you need to know
The Indian Railways will unveil its first gold standard train by launching the New Delhi-Kathgodam Shatabdi Express on Monday.
Aiming at enhancing the experience of passengers travelling by these premier trains, the Indian Railways has undertaken a complete makeover exercise in 30 trains—15 Rajdhani and 15 Shatabdi—at an estimated cost of Rs25 crore.
Trolley service for catering, polite uniformed staff and on-board entertainment are some of the changes slated to be introduced in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains.
Here’s all you need to know about the gold standard train:
- Railways have launched a three-month programme under Project Swarn (gold) to refurbish coach interiors, improving toilets and cleanliness in coaches.
- There have been complaints pertaining to catering, punctuality, toilet cleanliness and quality of linen among others in these trains.
- It has been decided to improve services in these premier trains significantly.
- Rajdhani Express meant for Mumbai, Howrah, Patna, Ranchi and Bhubaneswar are among the 15 Rajdhani trains selected for service upgradation.
- Shatabdi trains of Howrah-Puri, New Delhi-Chandigarh, New Delhi-Kanpur, Howrah-Ranchi, Anand Vihar-Kathgodam are among the 15 trains selected for the makeover exercise.
- Steps will be taken for improving punctuality by reducing delays in premier trains.
- The catering will be also a focus area beside cleanliness.
- The staff will be specifically trained on hygiene and use of trolley for serving food in premier services as part of the makeover exercise.
- A new uniform has been designed for staff in the premier trains.
- Passengers will be offered films, serials and music among other facilities as an on-board entertainment package.