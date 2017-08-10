RBI dividend to government halves to $4.78 billion

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India will pay Rs 306.59 billion (USD 4.78 billion) as a dividend to the government for the year ended June 2017, less than half the Rs 658.76 billion it paid the previous year, it said on Thursday.

The sharp decline will likely leave the government with a fairly significant hole in its annual budget.

The government had expected a combined amount of Rs 749.01 billion to come in from the central bank and dividend payments from state-run banks and other financial institutions. Economists had projected that about Rs 600 billion to Rs 650 billion of that would come in from the RBI dividend.