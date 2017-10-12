Retail inflation at 3.28% in September

New Delhi: Retail inflation came in at 3.28 per cent in September, unchanged from August, despite softening of vegetable and cereal prices, according to government data.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) or retail inflation stood at 4.39 per cent in September 2016.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) also revised downwards the August inflation to 3.28 per cent from 3.36 per cent.

The data revealed the overall food inflation moderated to 1.25 per cent in September from 1.67 per cent in the previous month.

The rate of price in vegetables softened to 3.92 per cent (from 9.97 per cent in August). On the other hand, the inflation print rose in the fuel and light category to 5.56 per cent. It was 3.66 per cent in August.

Among others, inflation in fruits, meat & fish, and prepared meals quicken during the month. Rate of price rise in pulses continued with deflationary trend at (-) 22.51 per cent and eggs prices fell by 0.15 per cent.