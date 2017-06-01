SBI new rule comes into effect – Know about revised service charges on ATM withdrawal, online transaction and more
The State Bank of India (SBI) has made revision in service charges,additions/ modifications on various banking activity like ATM withdrawal, online transaction, issue of cheque book.
The new rules will be effective from Thursday (June 1, 2017).
Here is all you need to know about the new service charges.
Immediate Payment Service (IMPS)
IMPS is an instant interbank electronic fund transfer service through mobile phones. Here are the new charges.
Service Charges for Basic Savings Bank Deposit (BSBD) accounts
State Bank Buddy Wallet Customers