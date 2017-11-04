Those who've been part of World Bank now question its report: PM Modi's five-point attack on Opposition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed India's performance in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business report. Speaking at 'India's Business Reforms' event at Pravasi Bhartiya Kendra, he said his government is committed towards further improving country's ranking.

In its most-recent report, India jumpeped 30 places in the World Bank report - the biggest rise for any country.

Here are his top 5 quotes:

1) “One life, one mission - bringing change to my country and its 1.25 billion people is my mission.”

2) “Don't want to sleep over 30 place jump in ease of doing business ranking; want to do more.”

3) "Those who've been part of World Bank now question its report."

4) “Mai aisa PM hoon jisne World Bank ki building bhi nahi dekhi hai,jabki pehle World Bank ko chalane wale log yahan baitha karte they ( I am such a PM who hasn't seen the World Bank building from close. However, earlier people with an experience of running World Bank used to sit here).”

5) “Karna kuch nahi aur jo kar raha hai usse sawal puche jaa rahe hain ( They didn't do anything themselves, but now questioning the ones who are actively working for the good of the country).”