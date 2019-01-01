Urjit Patel resigned for personal reasons, no question of political pressure: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that there was no government or political pressure on former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel to resign from the Central Bank.

In an interview to news agency ANI, Modi said that Patel had personally written to him several months ago about wanting to resign, citing personal reasons.

“He himself requested (to resign) on personal reasons. I am revealing for the first time, he was telling me about it for past 6-7 months before his resignation. He gave it even in writing. No question of political pressure. He did a good job as RBI Governor.”

Citing personal reasons, Patel resigned on December 10, nine months before his three-year term was scheduled to expire. The government appointed former Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das as the new RBI Governor soon-after.