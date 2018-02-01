When and where to watch Union Budget 2018 Live

FM Arun Jaitley will today present the current NDA government's fifth and arguably his toughest Budget yet as he seeks to address agriculture distress, create jobs and boost growth while at the same time stick to fiscal prudence.

This will be India's first post-GST Budget and is being keenly watched to see what Jaitley does to boost growth in Asia's third largest economy.

The Union Budget 2018-19 would be the last full Budget of the BJP-led NDA government before the 2019 general elections.

