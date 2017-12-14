Wholesale price inflation rises to 8-month high of 3.93% in November

New Delhi: India's annual rate of inflation based on wholesale prices went up in November to 3.93 percent, official data showed here on Thursday.

According to data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the wholesale price index (WPI), with the revised base year of 2011-12, went up in November to 3.93 from 3.59 percent in October.

Onion, a kitchen staple, witnessed a whopping 178.19 percent rise in inflation last month on annual basis.

For seasonal vegetables too the rate of price rise accelerated to 59.80 percent, as against 36.61 percent in October.

Protein rich eggs, meat and fish as a category, however, grew at a slower pace of 4.73 percent during the month, against 5.76 in preceding month.

WPI inflation of food articles increased to 6.06 percent last month, as against 4.30 percent in October, as per the data released by the Commerce Ministry.

For manufactured goods, it was at 2.61 percent during the month, almost static against 2.62 in preceding month.

The index for fuel and power rose by 1.6 percent to 95.0 (provisional) from 93.5 (provisional) for the previous month.