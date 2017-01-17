Will Budget 2017 bring bonanza for common man?

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present the Union Budget 2017 just after demonetisation amidst expectations that he will offer respite to the common man who went through the pain of note ban.

Hopes are also pinned at the FM that he will announce relief for the common man in the Budget –including enhancement in income tax exemption limit, rebate on home loans, increase in savings-instruments net among others so that the effect of demonetisation can be mitigated.

While on one hand Indian economy is facing challenges on domestic front owing to note ban, it is also witnessing strong headwinds in the international front too.

Considering both domestic and international factors, should FM Jaitley make special announcements this year to lift the public sentiment or should he continue to take stern decisions for the betterment of the economy in long term?

What is your view on this? Share it in the Comments section below.