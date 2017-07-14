close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WPI inflation eases to 0.9 percent in June

India`s wholesale prices further eased to 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, government data showed on Friday, in line with the decline in retail inflation.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 - 12:34
WPI inflation eases to 0.9 percent in June

New Delhi: India`s wholesale prices further eased to 0.9 percent year-on-year in June, government data showed on Friday, in line with the decline in retail inflation.

The rise compares with a 1.60 percent annual gain forecast by economists in a Reuters poll. In May, prices rose a provisional 2.17 percent.

Wholesale food prices fell 1.25 percent in June, compared with 0.15 percent rise a month ago, the data showed.

India`s annual retail inflation eased to 1.54 percent in June to its slowest pace in more than five years, building pressure on the central bank to cut interest rates when it meets for a policy review on Aug. 2. 

TAGS

Wholesale Price IndexWPICPIInflationRetail inflation

From Zee News

GST to severely dent liquidity of exporters: FIEO
Economy

GST to severely dent liquidity of exporters: FIEO

China fast catching as global economic power, US at top: Survey
International Business

China fast catching as global economic power, US at top: Su...

WPI inflation falls sharply to 0.90% in June, food prices ease
Economy

WPI inflation falls sharply to 0.90% in June, food prices e...

7th Pay Commission: NSG, Natgrid, CISF chiefs get apex pay scale of Rs 80,000
Companies

7th Pay Commission: NSG, Natgrid, CISF chiefs get apex pay...

International Business

Chinese censors scrub emoji tributes to Nobel winner

Petrol, diesel price on 14th July 2017: Check out the rates here city-wise
Companies

Petrol, diesel price on 14th July 2017: Check out the rates...

Infosys June quarter profit shines with key client wins
Companies

Infosys June quarter profit shines with key client wins

Live Updates: Markets pare early gains; Sensex manages to hold 32K
Markets

Live Updates: Markets pare early gains; Sensex manages to h...

Non-executive chairman can be part of bank&#039;s audit committee: RBI
Companies

Non-executive chairman can be part of bank's audit com...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video