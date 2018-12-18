हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee Business Dare to Dream Awards

Zee Business Dare to Dream Awards: Check full list of winners

Union Minister of State for MSME Giriraj Singh, MoS Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla and MSME Secretary Arun Kumar Panda were among the key dignitaries who graced the occasion.

It is a rare occasion indeed when top leaders from MSME sector gather on a single platform. This happened on Monday at a glittering Zee Business Dare to Dream Awards ceremony, which was held with the express intent to honour and felicitate as many as 43 industry leaders for their outstanding contributions to the sector, for their passion to lead from the front and creation of entities that have become exemplary successes and an inspiration for the youths of the country.

These leaders have overcome various hurdles after choosing to walk a path less traveled. At the Dare to Dream Awards ceremony, these industry leaders not only shared their vision, future prospects, but even their success stories as well. One thing common among all of them was that they all asked young entrepreneurs to think something 'different', something innovative, even unique.

While Union Minister Singh emphasised on use of tech in rural areas to create employment, MoS Finance Shukla explained government's effort to make India a business-friendly country.

Below is the full list of Zee Business Dare to Dream Awards winners and their categories:

Dare to Dream Awards: Full list of winners
 
1. Ramesh Agarwal:  Business Person of the Year
2. Manjinder Singh Sachdeva: Business Person of the year
3. Pankaj Poddar Young: Business Leader
4. Dinesh Agarwal: Inspirational Leader
5. Ramesh Babu: Inspirational Leader
6. KS Rathee: Inspirational Leader
7. Radha Venkatesan:  Women Enterpreanuer
8. Himanshu Baid: Emerging Company of the Year
9. BR Bhatia: Emerging Company of the Year
10. Anshuman Singh: Emerging Company of the Year
11. Vimal Kedia: Emerging Company of the Year
12. Ajay Kumar Gupta: Emerging Company of the Year
13. Ajit Lakra: Company of the year
14. Damodar Krishan Aggarwal: Company of the year - Financial Services
15. Sanjay Bhatia: Company of the Year - Packaging
16. Sudhanshu Srivastava: Company of the Year - Agriculture
17. Devendra Shah: Company of the Year - Dairy Products
18. Tarit Sarkar:  Company of the Year - EPC
19. Kapil Jhaver: Company of the Year - Healthcare
20. Rohit Gera: Company of the Year - Construction
21. Rahul Kulkarni: Company of the Year - Silicone Products
22. Sanjay Nayak: Company of the Year -Telecom Products
23. Gyanesh Chaudhary: Company of the Year - Green Energy
24. Abhinandan Sethi:   Company of the Year - Infra
25. Meghana Musunuri: Company of the Year -Education
26. Balakrishna: Company of the Year -Water Purifier
27. Pradeep Cholayil: Company of the Year - Wellness
28. Ajay Agarwal: Service Excellence Award
29. Dr. Arvind Agarwal: Best Enterprising Business
30. I.C. Agarwal: Lifetime Achievement Award
31. N.K.Choudhary: Employer of the Year
32. Venkatesh Corporate Citizen Award
33. Dr. Baldeep Singh:  Corporate Citizen award
34. S B Jakhotiya: Business Innovation award
35. Shailendra Kumar: Jain Business Innovation Award
36. Gaurav Kumar: Gupta Emerging Company of the Year
37. Ajay Kumar: Gupta Emerging Company of the Year
38. Surjaram Meel: Best Enterprising Business
39. Veerendra Meel:  Best Enterprising Business
40. CS Sharma: Most Enterprising Business
41. K Srinivasan: Company of the Year - Export
42. Pradeep Dadha: Emerging Company of the Year
43. Durgesh Garg: Employer of the year

