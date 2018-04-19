हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CBSE to compensate class 10 students for typo error in English paper

CBSE has decided to provide compensation of two marks to Class X students for a typing error in the English question paper.

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to provide compensation of two marks to Class X students for a typing error in the English question paper.

Several teachers and students had approached the Board with the plea that the paper held on March 12 had certain errors in the comprehension passage section.

Students had to read a passage and write synonyms for the words endurance, obstruction, and motivation. But the paragraphs they were supposed to look at were incorrectly marked, they had said in an online petition.

"The typing error has been noticed and it has been Boards policy to not let students face any disadvantage. The marking scheme has been decided in the interest of students and all those who appeared for the particular question will be awarded two marks," a senior CBSE official said.

The Class X and XII board examinations began on March 5 and will conclude by April 25. 

