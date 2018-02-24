CBSE UGC NET 2018: Registrations to start from March 5, here's how to apply

NEW DELHI: The The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process for UGC NET 2018 on March 5. The registration process will conclude on April 5.

The candidates who will are appearing for the examination can visit the board's official website at cbse.nic.in and check out the application procedure.

Steps to apply for UGC NET 2018:

- Visit cbse.nic.in

- Click on the relevant link

- Enter the required details

The examination will be held on July 8 and the admit cards for the exam will be issued in the third week of June.

The candidates must carry the admit cards to their respective examination centres, else, they will not be permitted to sit for the test.

For further assistance, the candidates can visit the official portal of CBSE.