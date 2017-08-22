DUSU Elections to be held on September 12

New Delhi: The annual election for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) will be held on September 12, the varsity announced on Monday.

The last day for filing the nomination for candidature for the posts of President, Vice President, Joint Secretary and Secretary is September 4 and the final list of the candidates will be announced by the evening of September 6, the university said in a statement.

The Chief Election Officer of the university will accept the nominations in the Department of Botany.

The date and time for the polling results is yet to be announced.

The current student body is presently divided between the RSS student wing Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which holds all posts except that of the Joint Secretary, which was won by the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India. However, the radical CPI-ML-backed All India Students Association is also likely to be a tough contender this year, considering the crowd it has managed to pull in its rallies and its championing of various social issues.

