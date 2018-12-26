हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
GMAC

GMAC includes Xavier University Bhubaneswar, ESCP Europe and WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management as member institutes

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) on Wednesday added three educational institutes – Xavier University Bhubaneswar, ESCP Europe and WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management – in its membership. With this, GMAC’s total membership is up to 225.

Representational image

“GMAC continues to strengthen its membership of graduate business schools that are not only working to address the changing needs of students, but also understanding the landscape and what can be done to better prepare students for their careers,” said Sangeet Chowfla, president and CEO of GMAC. “Each of these three schools brings a unique approach from its area of the world. The perspectives they collectively bring to the Council will help further our mission and work to identify the opportunities and challenges faced by our industry.”

Xavier Institute of Management is a part of Xavier University Bhubaneswar. The varsity also offers a host of other courses including undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

 

ESCP Europe has been called as the world’s first business school. It currently has campuses in Paris, Berlin, London, Madrid, Turin, and Warsaw.

WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management, another leading business schools in Germany, has campuses in Vallendar and Düsseldorf.

The Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC) is an association of leading graduate business schools worldwide. Founded in 1953, we are committed to creating solutions for business schools and candidates to better discover, evaluate and connect with each other. We work on behalf of the schools and the graduate management education community, as well as guide candidates on their journey to higher education, to ensure that no talent goes undiscovered.

GMAC owns and administers the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT). The GMAT scores analyses assess analytical, writing, quantitative, verbal, and reading skills for admission to graduate management programs.

