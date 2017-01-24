close
RRB NTPC Stage 2 exam answer keys available now: Steps to check them

The information can be accessed until January 30, 2017.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 13:27
Representational image

New Delhi: The Railway Recruitment Boards on Tuesday released the question papers, answer keys and candidates’ response for the second stage exam (CBT) of NTPC (Graduate) posts against CEN No 03/2015.

Candidates can print the Question Paper if required.

It is to be noted that objections to Question(s) and Key(s) can be raised during the above-mentioned period only.

If objections were raised, they will be examined before processing of the result.

The decision of the Railway Recruitment Boards in this regard will be final and binding.

How to check RRB NTPC Exam Answer Key 2016:

  • Log in to the official website of the RRB and click on the relevant link
  • Enter User ID, which is your registration number and Password, which is your date of birth
  • Click on `Login`
  • Check details and take a print out for future references

The candidates will be selected against various posts including, Commercial Apprentice (CA), Traffic Apprentice (TA), Enquiry-cum-Reservation Clerk (ECRC), Good Guard, Senior Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist (JAA), Assistant Station Master (ASM).

First Published: Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 08:54

