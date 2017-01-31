UPSC CDS (II) Exam 2016 results declared @ www.upsc.gov.in, 8563 candidates qualify for interview

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam II.

The results were declared by the board on Monday. Candidates can check their final score on the official website of UPSC, which is, www.upsc.gov.in.

At least 8563 candidates have managed to qualify for the interview round. The UPSC conducted the CDS (II) exam on October 23, 2016.

The candidates will be required to submit original academic certificates within two weeks of completion of the SSB interview and not later than May 13, 2017, a report in Indian Express mentioned.

The CDS entrance exam is considered as one of the toughest in the country for recruitment in armed forced.

The exam regulator UPSC will publish the marks of the candidates within 15 days on its website and the same will be accessible for two months.

The selected candidates will be interviewed for defence Ministry's Service Selection Board (SSB) for admission to various branches.