UPSC NDA NA exam (I) 2017: Notification released, last date to apply is February 10

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday published the notification for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) 2017.

Those interested can apply for the examination on the official website of UPSC - upsconline.nic.in.

As per the notification, the UPSC will conduct an examination on April 23, 2017, for admission to the Army, Air Force, and Navy wings of the NDA for the 139th Course, and for the 101st Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) beginning from January 02, 2018.

Students can fill the online application up to February 10, 2017, till 6 pm.

Out of 390 vacancies, the NDA has 335 (208 for Army, 55 for Navy and 72 for Air Force) seats, while NA has 55 posts.

How to apply for NDA/NA examination 2017

Log on to upsconline.nic.in

Click on ‘online application for various examinations of UPSC’

Candidates are advised to go through the instructions carefully before filling up the application form.

Registration is divided into two parts: In Part I registration, a candidate will have to fill basic information. On submission of details, the candidate will be prompted to check the details and make a correction, if any, in the application.

Before filling up Part-II Registration, you must fill Part-I Registration and obtain a valid Registration ID.

Part-II Registration includes filling up payment details (except for fee exempted candidates), selection of examination centre, uploading of photograph and signature, and agreeing to a declaration. Please note that scanned photograph should be in JPG format.

Candidates can pay application fee of Rs 100 online through SBI net banking or by cash through SBI bank challan or through credit card/debit card. The selection will be on the basis of the performance in the written examination followed by intelligence and personality test by the Services Selection Board.