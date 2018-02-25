'A dark day': Megastar Sridevi dies at 54, Bollywood grieves the end of Chandni

25 February 2018, 21:27 PM Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked by the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief: Boney Kapoor's spokesperson

25 February 2018, 21:27 PM Late Sridevi Kapoor's mortal remains will arrive in India tomorrow. We'll update you on further info as and when it’s available to us. Request you to kindly reach out to us on everything related to this and we urge you to please not call the family for info on the same: Boney Kapoor's spokesperson

25 February 2018, 21:07 PM Sridevi's mortal remains to be brought back in Anil Ambani's 13-seater private jet, says news agency IANS report

25 February 2018, 21:06 PM Sridevi's 'English Vinglish' co-star Adil Hussain says, "I still find it unbelievable. There was no news of her being ill, and suddenly when I read an SMS from a friend confirming the news, I was in shock."

25 February 2018, 21:01 PM It's really shocking. For the longest time in the morning I thought it's a rumor. She had groomed her daughter & made her what she is today, it will be sad that she will not be able to watch her on screen. Life is unpredictable: Anurag Basu

25 February 2018, 20:31 PM Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam, who were shooting for 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' in Punjab, arrive at their residence.

25 February 2018, 20:30 PM Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant arrives at actor Anil Kapoor's residence to meet the grief-struck family members of the Kapoor family.

25 February 2018, 20:28 PM Actress Rekha arrives at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence

25 February 2018, 20:24 PM Actor and Boney Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor arrives at the residence of his uncle Anil Kapoor in Mumbai.

25 February 2018, 20:24 PM As per Khaleej Times, due to delay in the autopsy report of Sridevi, the mortal remains of the actress is likely to be flown back to Mumbai on Monday.

25 February 2018, 19:27 PM Sridevi's mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai from Dubai tonight, last rites to take place at 12 noon tomorrow

25 February 2018, 18:44 PM Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to the veteran actress on her death: Tribute to one of the brightest star of Indian cinema #Sridevi . My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha with message "We will miss you"

. #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/NuMYnKWnO7 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 25, 2018

25 February 2018, 18:43 PM It feels like a bad dream. I couldn't believe until I saw it on TV.We worked together in several movies. Sridevi was a wonderful actress and mother. It was her dream to see her daughters rule silver screen just like her, but Jhanvi couldn't meet her mother in her last time: Jaya Prada

25 February 2018, 18:43 PM "It's a big loss not only for all film industries of India but also for the nation. She was a legend of the film fraternity. As an actor I think my journey is incomplete because I didn't get to do a film with her. Her name, her work will live on forever," Vivek Oberoi tells ANI

25 February 2018, 18:12 PM Tamil director-producer Shankar Shanmugham expresses condolence over Sridevi's death, tweets: "#Sridevi - Beautiful human being with a Beautiful soul. Rest In Peace"

25 February 2018, 18:10 PM Parineeti Chopra tweets, "CANNOT believe it. How can this happen? I have had the honour to be around in the industry at the same time as you ma'am. You were a true heroine. An inspiration. RIP #sridevi"

25 February 2018, 18:10 PM Rishi Kapoor slams TV news channels for referring Sridevi as 'body', tweets: "How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the "body"? All television channels reporting "the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!" Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body??"

25 February 2018, 17:10 PM Mortal remains of Sridevi to reach Mumbai around 8 pm today, funeral to take place on Monday

25 February 2018, 16:26 PM It's shocking. No one had thought that this would happen. She had just returned to films. As an actor she could carry films on her shoulders. She was a pan-Indian actress & an icon of our industry. My heart goes out to her family: Sudhir Mishra, Film Director on #Sridevi

25 February 2018, 15:23 PM It is an irreparable loss. She was an icon. I never saw her age. It is a loss for the entire country. She was a role model & her work will live forever. She was a jewel like Kohinoor: Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress on #Sridevi

25 February 2018, 14:47 PM It is really a sad day for the film industry. She was a complete artist & a great human being. May God give enough strength to her family to bear such tragedy: Raj Babbar on #Sridevi

25 February 2018, 14:46 PM Bahot shocking news hai poori industry ke liye. Unke saath kaafi acche relations the. Hum dono ek hi jagah (Andhra Pradesh) se hain, jab bhi hum milte the toh woh Telugu mein baat karte the. Bilkul yakeen nahi ho raha hai ki woh chali gayi hain: Johnny Lever on #Sridevi

25 February 2018, 13:54 PM Her talent was well-deserved and she worked for it since her childhood. She was very fond of me & i was very fond her. My deepest condolences to her family: Kamal Haasan on #Sridevi

25 February 2018, 13:13 PM Unke jaane ke baad dil ka ek hissa mar gaya hai. Bhagwaan unki aatma ko shaanti de. Unke jaane se jo jagah khaali reh gayi hai, woh ta umar kabhi nahi bhar payegi: Shekhar Suman on #Sridevi

25 February 2018, 13:09 PM She was a very close friend of mine. I am really sad at her demise. This is a big loss. She was a born actor: Rajinikanth on #Sridevi

25 February 2018, 12:49 PM Mortal remains of #Sridevi expected to be brought via a chartered flight today evening: Mumbai Airport Sources

25 February 2018, 11:40 AM Right now, police are engaged in forensics report. We are in touch with the family & local authorities to provide all possible assistance: Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Singh Suri to ANI. #Sridevi (File Pic)

25 February 2018, 10:34 AM I wanted to accept it as a rumour, but in the end it was a reality. Whereever she is may her soul rest in peace. Our prayers are with her family. Nation mourns, she was a heartthrob for cinema lovers. We will always remember her: Annu Kapoor on #Sridevi

25 February 2018, 10:01 AM Shocked and saddened at the untimely & unfortunate passing away of the legendary actress #Sridevi Ji. My heart reaches out to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Deepest condolences to my friend Boney Kapoor. Om Shanti! — Subhash Chandra

25 February 2018, 10:00 AM I was shocked to hear the news of her demise. She played an important role in the field of performing arts. We all have seen her capabilities on the screen. This is a huge loss for the nation. I give my heartfelt condolences to her family: Union Minister Piyush Goyal told ANI

25 February 2018, 09:29 AM I have no words to express how i feel. We have grown up seeing her. It is difficult to digest that she is not with us. My heartiest condolences to her family: Sachin Tendulkar on #Sridevi.

25 February 2018, 09:26 AM Unbelievable. She was a humble and beautiful lady. She was an amazing artist who had the ability to convey everything through her eyes. It feels like we are all in an airport departure lounge waiting for our announcements: Veteran actor Ranjeet told ANI.

25 February 2018, 09:23 AM Whatever movies she did, her performances were unmatched. My heartfelt condolences to her family.The entire industry is in 'Sadma' by hearing this news: Ashoke Pandit, Filmmaker on #Sridevi.

25 February 2018, 09:09 AM "Shocked. Never expected. She was absolutely hail and hearty. We just met during the premiere of Padmaavat. She was looking wonderful," Hema Malini tells Zee News. She spoke to my daughter and told her how to handle things.

25 February 2018, 08:49 AM "I have lost a good person from my life," senior actor Dharmendra tell Zee TV

25 February 2018, 08:40 AM Singer Usha Uthup breaks down on Live TV while speaking on Sridevi and her close relationship with the late actor

25 February 2018, 08:03 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express grief. Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi

25 February 2018, 07:19 AM "Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP" tweeted Preity zinta

25 February 2018, 07:15 AM Life is so fragile & unpredictable ! You will always live in our hearts forever . #RIPSridevi #Chandani

25 February 2018, 07:14 AM Sridevi was one of the few actors of her time who could command any amount of fees.

25 February 2018, 07:12 AM Ye Lamhe , ye pal hum har pal yaad karenge.. ye mausam chale gaye toh hum fariyad karenge.. #RIPSridevi

25 February 2018, 07:11 AM Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood actor, who forayed into Hollywood recently, tweeted: "I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP"

25 February 2018, 07:02 AM Sanjay Kapoor - Sridevi's brother-in-law - who had just flown back to India from Mohit Marwah's wedding, immediately left for Dubai after the news of death reached.

25 February 2018, 06:54 AM London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: Really enjoyed meeting Bollywood icon Sri Devi on my recent trip to India. So sad to hear the news of the death of such a terrifically talented actress, performer and producer. #SriDevi

25 February 2018, 06:52 AM Veteran comedian Johny Lever tweeted: Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about #Sridevi Ji. My prayers and condolences to the family.

25 February 2018, 06:23 AM Sridevi was attending a family wedding in Dubai with younger daughter Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor. Elder daughter Janhvi was shooting for her Bollywood debut film