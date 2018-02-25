हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
'A dark day': Megastar Sridevi dies at 54, Bollywood grieves the end of Chandni

Sridevi - the legendary actor and glorious 'Chandni' of Bollywood died in Dubai on Saturday. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, February 25, 2018 - 21:29
Legendary superstar Sridevi is no more. The actress, who was just 54, passed away in Dubai. In her final few moments, the actor was celebrating a wedding in the family.

Sridevi was of the few woman actors in the industry who could carry an entire film on her shoulders.

The actor was attending a nephew and actor Mohit Marwah's wedding with husband Boney Kapoor and younger daughter Khushi. The illustrious actor - a Padma Shri awardee - had a successful career spanning over four decades. Known for playing versatile roles Sridevi gave the industry some of the biggest hits such as - Mr India, Chandni, Nagin series, Sadma, Lamhe and so on.

 

Here are the live updates:

25 February 2018, 21:27 PM

Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked by the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief: Boney Kapoor's spokesperson

25 February 2018, 21:27 PM

Late Sridevi Kapoor's mortal remains will arrive in India tomorrow. We'll update you on further info as and when it’s available to us. Request you to kindly reach out to us on everything related to this and we urge you to please not call the family for info on the same: Boney Kapoor's spokesperson

25 February 2018, 21:07 PM

Sridevi's mortal remains to be brought back in Anil Ambani's 13-seater private jet, says news agency IANS report

25 February 2018, 21:06 PM

Sridevi's 'English Vinglish' co-star Adil Hussain says, "I still find it unbelievable. There was no news of her being ill, and suddenly when I read an SMS from a friend confirming the news, I was in shock."

 

25 February 2018, 21:01 PM

It's really shocking. For the longest time in the morning I thought it's a rumor. She had groomed her daughter & made her what she is today, it will be sad that she will not be able to watch her on screen. Life is unpredictable: Anurag Basu

25 February 2018, 20:31 PM

Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam, who were shooting for 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga' in Punjab, arrive at their residence. 

 

25 February 2018, 20:30 PM

Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant arrives at actor Anil Kapoor's residence to meet the grief-struck family members of the Kapoor family.

Sridevi

25 February 2018, 20:28 PM

Actress Rekha arrives at Anil Kapoor's Mumbai residence

Sridevi

25 February 2018, 20:24 PM

Actor and Boney Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor arrives at the residence of his uncle Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. 

Sridevi

25 February 2018, 20:24 PM

As per Khaleej Times, due to delay in the autopsy report of Sridevi, the mortal remains of the actress is likely to be flown back to Mumbai on Monday.

25 February 2018, 19:27 PM

Sridevi's mortal remains to arrive in Mumbai from Dubai tonight, last rites to take place at 12 noon tomorrow

25 February 2018, 18:44 PM

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pays tribute to the veteran actress on her death: 

25 February 2018, 18:43 PM

It feels like a bad dream. I couldn't believe until I saw it on TV.We worked together in several movies. Sridevi was a wonderful actress and mother. It was her dream to see her daughters rule silver screen just like her, but Jhanvi couldn't meet her mother in her last time: Jaya Prada

25 February 2018, 18:43 PM

"It's a big loss not only for all film industries of India but also for the nation. She was a legend of the film fraternity. As an actor I think my journey is incomplete because I didn't get to do a film with her. Her name, her work will live on forever," Vivek Oberoi tells ANI

 

25 February 2018, 18:12 PM

Tamil director-producer Shankar Shanmugham expresses condolence over Sridevi's death, tweets: "#Sridevi - Beautiful human being with a Beautiful soul. Rest In Peace"

25 February 2018, 18:10 PM

Parineeti Chopra tweets, "CANNOT believe it. How can this happen? I have had the honour to be around in the industry at the same time as you ma’am. You were a true heroine. An inspiration. RIP #sridevi"

25 February 2018, 18:10 PM

Rishi Kapoor slams TV news channels for referring Sridevi as 'body', tweets: 

"How has Sridevi all of a sudden become the “body”? All television channels reporting  “the body will be brought to Mumbai in the night!” Suddenly your individuality gets lost and becomes a mere body??"

25 February 2018, 17:10 PM

Mortal remains of Sridevi to reach Mumbai around 8 pm today, funeral to take place on Monday  

25 February 2018, 16:26 PM

25 February 2018, 15:24 PM

25 February 2018, 15:23 PM

25 February 2018, 14:47 PM

25 February 2018, 14:46 PM

25 February 2018, 13:54 PM

25 February 2018, 13:13 PM

25 February 2018, 13:09 PM

25 February 2018, 12:49 PM

25 February 2018, 11:40 AM

25 February 2018, 10:34 AM

25 February 2018, 10:01 AM

25 February 2018, 10:00 AM

I was shocked to hear the news of her demise. She played an important role in the field of performing arts. We all have seen her capabilities on the screen. This is a huge loss for the nation. I give my heartfelt condolences to her family: Union Minister Piyush Goyal told ANI

 

25 February 2018, 09:29 AM

25 February 2018, 09:26 AM

Unbelievable. She was a humble and beautiful lady. She was an amazing artist who had the ability to convey everything through her eyes. It feels like we are all in an airport departure lounge waiting for our announcements: Veteran actor Ranjeet told ANI.

25 February 2018, 09:23 AM

25 February 2018, 09:09 AM

"Shocked. Never expected. She was absolutely hail and hearty. We just met during the premiere of Padmaavat. She was looking wonderful," Hema Malini tells Zee News.

She spoke to my daughter and told her how to handle things.

25 February 2018, 08:49 AM

"I have lost a good person from my life," senior actor Dharmendra tell Zee TV

25 February 2018, 08:40 AM

Singer Usha Uthup breaks down on Live TV while speaking on Sridevi and her close relationship with the late actor

25 February 2018, 08:03 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express grief.  

25 February 2018, 07:19 AM

"Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP" tweeted Preity zinta

25 February 2018, 07:15 AM

25 February 2018, 07:14 AM

Sridevi was one of the few actors of her time who could command any amount of fees. 

25 February 2018, 07:12 AM

25 February 2018, 07:11 AM

Priyanka Chopra, Bollywood actor, who forayed into Hollywood recently, tweeted: "I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP"

 

25 February 2018, 07:02 AM

Sanjay Kapoor - Sridevi's brother-in-law - who had just flown back to India from Mohit Marwah's wedding, immediately left for Dubai after the news of death reached. 

25 February 2018, 06:54 AM

London Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted: 

 

 

25 February 2018, 06:52 AM

Veteran comedian Johny Lever tweeted:  

25 February 2018, 06:23 AM

Sridevi was attending a family wedding in Dubai with younger daughter Khushi and husband Boney Kapoor. Elder daughter Janhvi was shooting for her Bollywood debut film

 

25 February 2018, 06:22 AM

Confirming the news, a source close to the family said, "Yes it's true. She was in Dubai while some of the other family members came back to India. We hear it's cardiac arrest."
 

