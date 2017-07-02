close
2,000 evacuated after scare at Paris's main airport

The evacuations were from a zone in terminal 2F at the Charles de Gaulle airport that passengers access after passing through security and before boarding, a second source said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 09:45

Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport: At least 2,000 people were evacuated from Paris's main airport on Saturday and eight flights cancelled after an individual went into a "restricted area" without going through security controls, airport sources said.

"We had to evacuate to 'decontaminate' the zone, meaning check to make sure no object had been left," said one of the sources.

The evacuations were from a zone in terminal 2F at the Charles de Gaulle airport that passengers access after passing through security and before boarding, a second source said.

"Police searched the terminal from top to bottom and found no suspicious object," the source added. 

The incident also led to about 20 flights being delayed. 

Charles de Gaulle airport is Europe's second-biggest airport, with some 180,000 passengers transiting through one of its eight terminals each day.

France remains under a state of emergency after a wave of jihadist assaults in the past 18 months which have left more than 230 people dead since 2015. 

TAGS

ParisRoissy-Charles de Gaulle airportFlights cancelledterminal 2FFranceEuropejihadist assaults

