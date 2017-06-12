Angela Merkel congratulates Macron, calls election result "strong vote for reforms"

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on the victory of his party in the first round of parliamentary elections, calling the result a strong vote for reforms.

Projections after the first election round showed on Sunday that Macron`s fledgling party is set to trounce France`s traditional main parties in the parliamentary election and secure a huge majority to push through his pro-business reforms.

"Chancellor Merkel: My heartfelt congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron to the great success of his party in the first election round. Strong vote for reforms," read the message on a government Twitter account on Monday.