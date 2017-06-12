close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Angela Merkel congratulates Macron, calls election result "strong vote for reforms"

German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on the victory of his party in the first round of parliamentary elections, calling the result a strong vote for reforms.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 12:30
Angela Merkel congratulates Macron, calls election result &quot;strong vote for reforms&quot;

Berlin: German Chancellor Angela Merkel congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on the victory of his party in the first round of parliamentary elections, calling the result a strong vote for reforms.

Projections after the first election round showed on Sunday that Macron`s fledgling party is set to trounce France`s traditional main parties in the parliamentary election and secure a huge majority to push through his pro-business reforms. 

"Chancellor Merkel: My heartfelt congratulations to @EmmanuelMacron to the great success of his party in the first election round. Strong vote for reforms," read the message on a government Twitter account on Monday.

TAGS

UKAngela MerkelEmmanuel MacronFranceUK Election Results

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

O Panneerselvam dissolves 7-member panel for holding merger...
Tamil Nadu

O Panneerselvam dissolves 7-member panel for holding merger...

Tourist, 20, from Texas drowns in German capital
World

Tourist, 20, from Texas drowns in German capital

Pakistna summons Indian DHC over &#039;ceasefire violations&#039;
WorldAsia

Pakistna summons Indian DHC over 'ceasefire violations...

Qatar begins shipping cargo through Oman to bypass Gulf rif...
WorldAsia

Qatar begins shipping cargo through Oman to bypass Gulf rif...

Kenya foils terror attack planned by Somali militants
AfricaWorld

Kenya foils terror attack planned by Somali militants

Apple upcoming iPhone images running iOS 11 leaked – Check out images
Mobiles

Apple upcoming iPhone images running iOS 11 leaked – Check...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video