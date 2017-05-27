close
British Airways says computer outage causing global delays

Air travellers faced delays today because of a worldwide computer systems failure at British Airways.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 18:46

London: Air travellers faced delays today because of a worldwide computer systems failure at British Airways, the airline said.

BA apologised in a statement for what it called an "IT systems outage" and said it was working to resolve the problem. It said in a tweet that the problem is global.

Passengers at Heathrow Airport reported long lines at check-in and flight delays. One posted a picture on Twitter of BA staff writing gate numbers on a white board.

"We've tried all of the self-check-in machines. None were working, apart from one," said Terry Page, booked on a flight to Texas. "There was a huge queue for it and it later transpired that it didn't actually work, but you didn't discover that until you got to the front."

The problem comes on a holiday weekend, when thousands of Britons are travelling. 

BritishBritish Airwaysglobal delaysLondon

