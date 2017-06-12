British police arrest another man in London Bridge attack probe

London: The British Police investigating last weekend`s deadly attacks on London Bridge said they arrested a 19-year-old man in east London on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police, in a statement posted on its website, said the man was taken into custody at a south London police station and was being detained under the Terrorism Act.

Six other men are in custody in connection with last Saturday`s incident in which eight people were killed and 50 injured after three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people.