British police arrest another man in London Bridge attack probe

The British Police investigating last weekend`s deadly attacks on London Bridge said they arrested a 19-year-old man in east London on Sunday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, June 12, 2017 - 09:50

London: The British Police investigating last weekend`s deadly attacks on London Bridge said they arrested a 19-year-old man in east London on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police, in a statement posted on its website, said the man was taken into custody at a south London police station and was being detained under the Terrorism Act. 

Six other men are in custody in connection with last Saturday`s incident in which eight people were killed and 50 injured after three Islamist militants drove into pedestrians on London Bridge and stabbed people.

LondonMetropolitan PoliceLondon bridgeTerrorism Act

