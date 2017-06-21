close
Brussels attacker may have supported Islamic State: Prosecutors

Investigators found chemical substances and materials that could be used to make explosives and concluded that he probably made the bomb there.  

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 22:27

Brussels: The man suspected of an abortive bomb attack on Brussels Central Station on Tuesday may have supported the Islamic State militant group, Belgium`s federal prosecutors said in a statement after a search on his home.

Investigators found chemical substances and materials that could be used to make explosives and concluded that he probably made the bomb there.

"There are also indications that the suspect had sympathies for the terrorist organization IS," the prosecutors said on Wednesday. 

BrusselsBrussels attackBrussels Central StationIslamic stateBomb

