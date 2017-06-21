close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Brussels bomber was Moroccan aged 36: Prosecutor

The man shot dead at Brussels Central Station on Tuesday after an abortive detonation of a nail bomb in a bag was a Moroccan national.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 15:19
Brussels bomber was Moroccan aged 36: Prosecutor

Brussels: The man shot dead at Brussels Central Station on Tuesday after an abortive detonation of a nail bomb in a bag was a Moroccan national aged 36 who had no history of being a terrorist suspect, a prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Eric Van Der Sypt told a news conference that the man`s initials were OZ and that his home in Brussels` Molenbeek district had been searched. He said the man had not been wearing a suicide belt. He shouted "Allahu akbar" -- God is greatest, in Arabic -- before being shot dead by soldiers on patrol.

In a statement, the prosecutor`s office said the man entered the Brussels Central Station at 8:39 pm on Tuesday and joined a group of passengers in the underground part of the station.

At 8:44 pm he grabbed his suitcase and, shouting, set off a partial explosion which hurt no one but caused the suitcase to catch fire.

The man then left the burning suitcase and went down to the platform "in pursuit of the station master". While he was away, his suitcase, containing nails and gas bottles, exploded for the second time, this time more violently, but still not fully.

The man then returned to the hall where he left the suitcase and rushed at a soldier patrolling the station, shouting "Allahu akbar". The soldier opened fire, hitting the man several times and killing him on the spot.

"He did not wear a belt with explosives," the statement said.

TAGS

BrusselsMoroccan manBelgium

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Russian defence minister&#039;s plane buzzed by NATO jet: Agencies
EuropeWorld

Russian defence minister's plane buzzed by NATO jet: A...

Jharkhand

Jharkhand: Security forces seize massive cache of explosive...

World

Egypt delivers fuel to ease Gaza electricity crisis

Tamil Nadu

Charges framed against VK Sasikala in FERA violations case

EuropeWorld

Britain's Prince Philip hospitalised with infection bu...

Delhi on high alert after Intelligence Bureau warns of London-style terror attack
Delhi

Delhi on high alert after Intelligence Bureau warns of Lond...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video