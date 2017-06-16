close
Emmanuel Macron's alliance on track for huge parliamentary majority: Odoxa poll

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 17:12

Paris: President Emmanuel Macron remained on course for a landslide majority in France`s parliamentary election on Sunday and turnout will be even lower than in the first round, an Odoxa opinion poll showed on Friday.

The survey projected centrist Macron`s Republic on the Move party and its MoDem ally would win between 430 and 460 seats in the 577-seat lower house.

The conservative Republicans party and its allies will win 70-95 seats, the Socialist Party and its partners 25-35 seats and the far-right National Front 1-6 seats.

Turnout in the second round is seen falling to 47 percent from 48.71 percent a week earlier, a level that was already a record low in the Fifth Republic. 

