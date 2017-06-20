French defence minister Sylvie Goulard announces resignation
French Defence Minister Sylvie Goulard announced her resignation on Tuesday over a fake jobs scandal.
Paris: French Defence Minister Sylvie Goulard announced her resignation on Tuesday over a fake jobs scandal that has hit her small centrist MoDem party, allied with President Emmanuel Macron`s party.
Goulard, who was previously a member of the European Parliament, said she could not remain in the government while there was a possibility that she could be investigated over alleged misuse of expenses at the parliament.