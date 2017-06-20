close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

French defence minister Sylvie​ Goulard announces resignation

French Defence Minister Sylvie Goulard announced her resignation on Tuesday over a fake jobs scandal.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 13:45

Paris: French Defence Minister Sylvie Goulard announced her resignation on Tuesday over a fake jobs scandal that has hit her small centrist MoDem party, allied with President Emmanuel Macron`s party.

Goulard, who was previously a member of the European Parliament, said she could not remain in the government while there was a possibility that she could be investigated over alleged misuse of expenses at the parliament.

TAGS

FranceSylvie GoulardEmmanuel MacronMoDem party

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

EuropeWorld

Man arrested near UK Parliament charged with possessing off...

World

US urges bigger Chinese role to combat global terrorism

Bihar

Ram Nath Kovind quits as Bihar Governor

IndiaAsia

China says no change in position on Masood Azhar

WorldAsia

North Korea tour firms mull ban on Americans after Otto War...

NDA&#039;s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind quits as Bihar Governor
India

NDA's Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind quits as...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video