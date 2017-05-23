close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Islamic State supporters celebrate Manchester attack online, no official claim

Islamic State supporters celebrated on social media after a blast at Ariana Grande's concert. 

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 09:44

Cairo: Islamic State supporters celebrated on social media on Tuesday after a blast at a concert venue in the north of England killed at least 19 people, although the militant Islamist group has not formally claimed responsibility.

British police have said they are treating the blast at the arena in Manchester at the end of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande as a "terrorist incident". More than 50 people were wounded.

Twitter accounts affiliated with Islamic State have used hashtags referring to the blast to post celebratory messages, with some users encouraging similar attacks elsewhere.

"It seems that bombs of the British airforce over children of Mosul and Raqqa have just come back to #Manchester," one user named Abdul Haqq said on Twitter, in reference to the Iraqi and Syrian cities held by the militants where a U.S.-led coalition is conducting air strikes.

Supporters posted messages encouraging each other to carry out "lone wolf" attacks in the West and shared Islamic State videos threatening the United States and Europe.

TAGS

Islamic stateIslamist groupManchesterAriana Grandeterrorist incident

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn agree to suspend election campai...
EuropeWorld

Theresa May, Jeremy Corbyn agree to suspend election campai...

Symantec says highly likely North Korea group behind ransomware attacks
Technology

Symantec says highly likely North Korea group behind ransom...

MBOSE Tura Meghalaya Board class 10th SSLC Results 2017 DECLARED; Check mbose.in &amp; megresults.nic.in FOR SSLC Results 2017
IndiaEducation

MBOSE Tura Meghalaya Board class 10th SSLC Results 2017 DEC...

Thailand reassures foreigners following Bangkok hospital attack
WorldAsia

Thailand reassures foreigners following Bangkok hospital at...

Closely monitoring situation at Manchester Arena: US
EuropeWorld

Closely monitoring situation at Manchester Arena: US

MBOSE Tura HSSLC Class 12th Result 2017 DECLARED; Check mbose.in &amp; megresults.nic.in for MBOSE HSSLC 12th XII Arts results 2017
IndiaEducation

MBOSE Tura HSSLC Class 12th Result 2017 DECLARED; Check mbo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video