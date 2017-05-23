close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Manchester's Arndale shopping centre evacuated, witnesses heard "big bang"

 A shopping centre in Manchester was evacuated, scores of people ran away from the centre.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 - 16:32
Manchester&#039;s Arndale shopping centre evacuated, witnesses heard &quot;big bang&quot;

Manchester: A shopping centre in Manchester, England, was evacuated and witnesses said they heard a "big bang" on Tuesday, just hours after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 in the same area of the city.

Scores of people ran away from the centre, a Reuters witness said.

"There are people coming out holding hands," a Reuters photographer said.

Great Manchester Police would not comment when contacted by Reuters.

TAGS

Manchester attackManchester ArenaBig BangGreat Manchester PoliceManchester shopping centre

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Smriti Irani fake degree case: Fresh trouble for ex-HRD minister as new petition filed in Delhi HC
Delhi

Smriti Irani fake degree case: Fresh trouble for ex-HRD min...

manresults.nic.in Manipur Examination Result 2017 declared: Check Manipur Class 12th Results 2017 /COHSEM 12th Result
North EastEducation

manresults.nic.in Manipur Examination Result 2017 declared:...

Lt Gen Gurpal Singh Sangha appointed General Officer Comman...
West BengalIndia

Lt Gen Gurpal Singh Sangha appointed General Officer Comman...

Four narcotic smugglers held in Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir

Four narcotic smugglers held in Kashmir

Centre mulls CAT-like evaluation system for teachers
Education

Centre mulls CAT-like evaluation system for teachers

Chhattisgarh: Yuva Morcha leader booked for
Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: Yuva Morcha leader booked for "obscene...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video