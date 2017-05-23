Manchester's Arndale shopping centre evacuated, witnesses heard "big bang"
A shopping centre in Manchester was evacuated, scores of people ran away from the centre.
Manchester: A shopping centre in Manchester, England, was evacuated and witnesses said they heard a "big bang" on Tuesday, just hours after a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured 59 in the same area of the city.
Scores of people ran away from the centre, a Reuters witness said.
"There are people coming out holding hands," a Reuters photographer said.
Great Manchester Police would not comment when contacted by Reuters.