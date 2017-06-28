Muslim man returns wallet to stranger because `Islam teaches him to do so`, wins heart as well as Internet – Watch

London: Amid a rise in the incidents of hate crime against Muslims, a video has surfaced on social media strengthening faith in humanity.

In the video, a Muslim fast-food delivery boy is seen returning a stranger’s wallet in London.

The video of was posted by his employer, Bare Grillz Fast Food, on Facebook on Saturday.

Peshraw Ahmed made a video of himself returning the wallet to its owner Gavin Meldrum and while doing so, he talked about what being a real Muslim means.

In the video, Ahmed is heard saying that as a Muslim, stealing money is prohibited.

"I'm a Muslim guy so you're lucky that I found the wallet," Ahmed said to Gavin. The wallet had GBP 220, cards, and driving license.

"I'm Muslim, there are original Muslims and fake Muslims. Fake Muslims are like al Qaeda, ISIS. If they had found your wallet you would not have got it back. But the good Muslims, the original Muslims, they will find out who the wallet belongs to and return it. This is how I was taught from when I was very young," Ahmed tells Gavin.

An overwhelmed Gavin calls Ahmed a good man.

Watch the video here: