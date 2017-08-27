Second arrest over Buckingham Palace sword attack

London: A second man has been arrested following a suspected terror attackoutside the Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The Police arrested a 30-year-old man at an address in west London on Sunday.

Earlier, a man wielding a four-foot sword and screaming "Allahu akbar" attacked three officers at a restricted area on Constitution Hill near Buckingham Palace, sending two of them to the hospital.

"A car deliberately drove at a police van and stopped in front of it in a restricted area on Constitution Hill near Buckingham Palace. The officers, who were unarmed police constables and from Westminster borough, got out of the van and approached the car, a blue Toyota Prius," theMetropolitan Police said in a statement.

"As they challenged the driver, who was the only occupant in the car, he reached for what we now know to be a four-foot sword which was in the front passenger foot well," it further read.

The 26-year-old attacker was arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 at the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and assault on police. He remains in custody at a central London police station.

"The incident is being treated as terrorism but we will remain open minded while the investigation continues," under the Terrorism Act 2000," the statement added.