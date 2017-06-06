Third London attacks suspect reportedly Italian: Moroccan

Rome: The third suspsect arrested over a deadly attack in central London was Youssef Zaghba, 22, a dual Italian-Moroccan citizen, Italian media reported Tuesday.

British police have confirmed the identity of two of the three attackers but had been retaining the name of the third while investigations into possible accomplices and contacts continued.

Italy`s main newspapers said Zaghba`s mother was from Bologna and his father was Moroccan.

