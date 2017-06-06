close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Third London attacks suspect reportedly Italian: Moroccan

British police have confirmed the identity of two of the three attackers but had been retaining the name of the third while investigations.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 16:51
Third London attacks suspect reportedly Italian: Moroccan
Representational image

Rome: The third suspsect arrested over a deadly attack in central London was Youssef Zaghba, 22, a dual Italian-Moroccan citizen, Italian media reported Tuesday.

British police have confirmed the identity of two of the three attackers but had been retaining the name of the third while investigations into possible accomplices and contacts continued.

Italy`s main newspapers said Zaghba`s mother was from Bologna and his father was Moroccan.
 

TAGS

LondonMoroccan citizenLondon Bridge AttackCentral London

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Disposal of liquor stocks in Bihar: Manufacturers move Supr...
Bihar

Disposal of liquor stocks in Bihar: Manufacturers move Supr...

BSF jawan commits suicide after setting wife afire in Jammu...
Jammu and Kashmir

BSF jawan commits suicide after setting wife afire in Jammu...

MP: Farmers&#039; protest turns violent as four killed in police firing in Mandsaur; Assn calls for bandh tomorrow
Madhya Pradesh

MP: Farmers' protest turns violent as four killed in p...

Sri Lankan workers not affected by Qatar isolation: Ministe...
WorldAsia

Sri Lankan workers not affected by Qatar isolation: Ministe...

Meghalaya opposition parties form alliance, rule out tie-up...
North East

Meghalaya opposition parties form alliance, rule out tie-up...

Appalling! Dead bodies used by medical college for study pu...
Kerala

Appalling! Dead bodies used by medical college for study pu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video