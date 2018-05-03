Aashka Goradia sizzles in black monokini, sets the temperature soaring

Mumbai: One of Indian TV's prettiest actresses Aashka Goradia, who entered matrimony last year in December, has been busy travelling various parts of the globe along with her significant other Brent Goble.

The stunning lady took to her Instagram page to share a picture as she sizzles in a black monokini at Novotel Imagica, India's First theme park hotel in Khopoli, Maharashtra.

Check out the image below:

A post shared by Aashka Goradia Goble (@aashkagoradia) on May 2, 2018 at 3:03am PDT

Aashka Goradia got married to Brent, an American in a twin wedding ceremony on December 3 at plush Gulmohar Greens - Golf & Country Club in Sanand, Gujarat. The two had a dreamlike wedding ceremony and the Baratis made the most of the celebrations.

The traditional Indian style wedding saw Brent riding a ghodi and his family/friends transforming into ideal baratis. They danced, made merry and proved they were the cutest Baratis one can ever find.

Aashka and Brent got engaged on Christmas 2016. It all happened when Aashka was celebrating Christmas in Breckenridge, Colorado, the US with Brent’s family. The handsome man reportedly went down on his knees to propose to her with a gorgeous ring and the lady was left pleasantly shocked.

The ceremony began with the traditional White wedding followed by an elaborate Mehendi and traditional Indian saat phera ceremony.

Aashka and Brent had participated in celebrity couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 in 2017 and had displayed a slice of their chemistry on national television thereby proving that they are a match indeed made-in-heaven.