Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma looks stunning on Harper's Bazaar cover—Pic inside

With minimalist makeup and an intense look, Anushka looks absolutely captivating.

Anushka Sharma looks stunning on Harper&#039;s Bazaar cover—Pic inside

New Delhi: The gorgeous Anushka Sharma has time and again left us awestruck with her endearing eyes and million dollar smile. The talented actress has appeared on several magazine covers and gives us fashion goals each time she steps out in public. Anushka was last seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic 'Sanju'. The movie had Anushka playing the role of a biographer. The actress had donned a whole new avatar in the film and her curly hair and blue eyes are still hard to forget!

While we still aren't over her look from the multi-starrer film, the actress has appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar magazine. With minimalist makeup and an intense look, Anushka looks absolutely captivating.

Check out the cover here:

 

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on

The actress will next be seen in 'Sui Dhaaga' along with Varun Dhawan. Varun plays the role of a tailor in the film and Anushka plays his wife. This is the first time that Varun and Anushka will be playing a couple. The film's trailer has created quite a buzz, taking the excitement level up a notch.

The film is helmed by Sharat Katariya and it will inspire you to discover your hidden passion and realise your dreams.

The movie is produced by Maneesh Sharma and is made under the Yash Raj Films' banner

Anushka will also be seen in Anand L Rai's 'Zero'. The film also stars superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the gorgeous Katrina Kaif. 'Zero' will hit the screens next year.

