Deepika Padukone all set to make heads turn at Cannes 2018 - See pics

Mumbai: Deepika Padukone is all geared up to dazzle at the Cannes 2018 red carpet. But before she made heads turn at the gala event, Deepika gave us glimpses of her first few looks in the beautiful city.

Wearing a dress and a belt created by Philosophy Deepika complimented her attire with Alberta Ferretti. Her hair has been done by Gabriel Georgiou while the makeup has been by L'Oréal Paris Makeup.

Deepika's stylist Shaleena Nathani shared a video of the pretty lady on Instagram to reveal her first look.

Here's Deepika in another dress. This has been created by TOME NYC.

Deepika will be attending the Cannes 2018 event as the brand ambassador for LÓreal. She recently dazzled at the Met Gala 2018 event and is all set to sizzle at the French Riviera.

Take a look at her dress for her first appearance this year:

Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L'Oreal Paris are Mahira Khan, Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.

Actress Kangana Ranaut is gearing up for her debut at Cannes this year.

The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival commenced on May 8 and will conclude on May 19.

(With IANS inputs)